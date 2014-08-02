Here's Why Working At Apple Is A Dream Job

Apple can be a tough place to work.

Employees have to put up with excessive levels of secrecy, crazy hours, and nonstop pressure to perform at the top of their game.

But, working at Apple isn’t all hard work. We went through reviews from current and former Apple employees on the job site Glassdoor.com.

While there definitely seem to be more complaints than compliments about the company, we did find plenty of things that employees love about working for Apple.

