Something Happened To Apple Shares Today That Almost Never Happens

Shocker:



Apple was down today, while the S&P was up more than 1%.

In this intraday chart, S&P is green, and Apple is orange.

Photo: Bloomberg

It’s almost always the other way around: Apple stays strong while the market is weak.

And when the market is strong, Apple is usually super strong.

According to Bespoke, the last day that Apple was down on a day when the S&P 500 was up 1% was November 11 of last year.

