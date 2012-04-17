Apple Shares Got Demolished More In The Final Few Minutes Of The Day

ORIGINAL POST: Ugly!



Apple down over 4%!

Really heavy selling in the final moments.

This is the low of the day.

As for why?

Street Insider posts 5 theories for what’s up, but nothing’s that compelling. It’s all “profit taking” and hedge fund rotation. All possible, but all kind of meaningless.

UPDATE: Really fugly finish to the day. The stock fell over 4%, with much of the selling late in the day.

