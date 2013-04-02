Apple Is Really Looking Ugly Into The Close

Ugly late day for Apple.



It’s now down over 2%, and crumbling into the close. Not helping things is news that a huge Fidelity fund has cut its stake.

And it’s not just today that the stock is doing bad.

Down about 8% over last four days “@karsun01: haven’t seen 4 consecutive days like this in $AAPL since 5/12″ — Stocktwits (@StockTwits) April 1, 2013

