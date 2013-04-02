Apple Is Really Looking Ugly Into The Close

Joe Weisenthal

Ugly late day for Apple.

It’s now down over 2%, and crumbling into the close. Not helping things is news that a huge Fidelity fund has cut its stake.

Screen Shot 2013 04 01 at 3.24.10 PM

And it’s not just today that the stock is doing bad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.