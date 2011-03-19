Apple Shares Are Down, And There's Unsubstantiated Chatter About Steve Jobs Stepping Down As CEO

Photo: AP

Apple’s stock is down 1% this morning while the NASDAQ is up 0.5%, and some traders have IMed us about rumours Steve Jobs could step down as CEO of Apple.The rumour is 100% unsubstantiated. It’s probably totally bogus. We just heard it, and it’s something people are discussing, so we thought we’d pass it along.



We just saw Steve Jobs on stage presenting iPad 2 a few weeks ago. Any talk of him stepping down now seems odd because he looked relatively healthy.

Another potential reason for Jobs talk to kick up today: There is a new photo of him on the web looking thin, but we’ve all seen photos like that before.

Could he step down as CEO? Sure. But, we think he’d still be intimately involved in every aspect of the key products Apple develops and releases.

