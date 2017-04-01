Apple is dominating the Dow

The new year has been treating Apple well.

The maker of the iPhone has witnessed its stock price increase 24.25% since the start of 2017. As such, the first quarter of the year is set to be the firm’s best quarter in five years.

That spike added $US146 billion to Apple’s market value, which is already the largest among publicly traded companies.

The 24% rise of Apple’s stock price since the beginning of the year is the highest among the 30 firms in the Dow Jones industrial average index. No other Dow company saw an increase over 20%. Visa Inc, the credit card company, was the second best performing stock in the Dow, with its price climbing 14.36%. Other firms in the top 10 include Boeing, Cisco, and Nike.

23 out of the 30 companies on the Dow are in positive territory for the year. Some of the laggards include Intel Corp, which has seen a -0.44% decline in its stock price, and bank stocks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

Data for this story were collected at approximately 12:30 PM Eastern time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.