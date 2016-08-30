The tax strategy that is about to cost Apple billions

The European Commission has ordered Ireland to claw back up to €13 billion ($14.5 billion) in back taxes from Apple. The European Commission started to look into Apple’s Irish tax rate in 2014, so the decision is the culmination of a three-year investigation.

This video was originally published in May, 2014 and details the complicated tax strategies employed by many tech companies including Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft.

Produced by Sara Silverstein and Sam Rega.

