Apple extends its dongle sale for 90 days

In November, Apple slashed the price of its USB-C accessories.

People were buying Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, which uses a new kind of USB port, and they were finding they needed adapters to make their old accessories work.

So Apple announced a sale, which took between 25%-50% off the price of adapters, including the popular USB-C to USB adaptor.

Originally, the sale was only scheduled to run through December 31.But on Tuesday, Apple updated the fine print on its website to reflect the fact that the sale will run through March 31, 2017.

The sale also affects the

LG UltraFine 5K Display, an external monitor Apple said was designed to work well with the new MacBook Pro. The 27-inch screen went on sale on Tuesday for $974, down from $1,299.

But most people will use the sale not to buy an expensive screen but to pick up some high-quality cables. Here are the accessories and prices included in the discount:

First-party accessories

USB-C to USB adaptor: from $19 to $9

Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 adaptor: from $49 to $29

USB-C to Lightning cable, 1 meter: from $25 to $19

USB-C to Lightning cable, 2 meters: from $35 to $29

USB-C digital AV multiport adaptor: from $69 to $49

USB-C VGA multiport adaptor: from $69 to $49

Third-party accessories

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C reader: from $49 to $29

Other third-party USB-C peripherals: about 25% off

LG displays

LG UltraFine 5K display: from $1,299.95 to $974

LG UltraFine 4K display: from $699.95 to $524

