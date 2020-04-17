Tim Cook said Apple has donated 30 million face masks and shipped 2 million of its own face shields

AP Photo/Richard Drew Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple CEO Tim Cook held a virtual all-company meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

Tim Cook reportedly told staff the company has now donated 30 million face masks, and shipped 2 million of its own protective face shields.

Apple announced it was making the face shields earlier this month, and said it would ship around 1 million per week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple appears to be ramping up its donations of face masks and face shields to people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple CEO Tim Cook held a virtual meeting with the company’s employees on Thursday to update them on the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

Like many companies Apple has pledged millions in money, face masks, and even its own bespoke face shields, to help medical frontline staff combat the virus. Cook said that so far Apple has donated hundreds of millions of dollars plus a total of 30 million face masks, and shipped 2 million of its own face shields.

Apple Apple’s face shield.

Cook announced Apple was manufacturing the face shields earlier this month, and said it is aiming to ship 1 million per week, and the first batch was delivered to the Kaiser Permanente hospital in California.

Apple promised in late March to donate 10 million face masks, although it subsequently said it had managed to source 20 million – now it seems the company has sourced a further 10 million to bring that figure up to 30 million.

Apple was not immediately available for comment on the figures when contacted by Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.