REPORT: Apple Is Shipping So Many Devices Ahead Of Its IPhone Event That It's Causing Delays For Other Manufacturers

It looks like Apple is already in motion ahead of its upcoming September 9th event, shipping a massive amount of devices from its factories to retail stores.

Apple is shipping so many devices that it’s even causing delays for other manufacturers, according to a new report from TechCrunch:

Apple shipments via major concerns like FedEx and UPS are said to be ‘incredibly high’ for the holiday quarter, pointing to a massive number of iPhones and whatever other units Apple announces for the fall season incoming. The company is apparently flooding its channels with devices, causing shipments for other ‘top tier’ device makers to be delayed to make way for Apple products. One other manufacturer was reportedly told by shippers that they couldn’t meet some deadlines because they were booked up servicing a ‘very important customer’.

Apple is notoriously clever at fine-tuning its supply chain.

According to TechCrunch, the late Steve Jobs paid $US50 million in 1997 to ensure Apple had control of all available air freight space ahead of the holidays, allowing its new iMacs to be widely available during the Christmas season. This bold manoeuvre reportedly caused issues for competitor Compaq, constricting their air shipments.

The devices being shipped are most likely Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6, which is expected to be available in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants. While Apple is also likely to unveil its iWatch wearable at its September 9th event, these shipments probably don’t include the device, as the iWatch is expected to ship early next year.

