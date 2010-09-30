Apple Doesn't Suck At The Web, It Just Has Different Motives

One of the biggest criticisms of Apple is that it either doesn’t like the web, sucks at the web, doesn’t understand the web, etc. That may be true in some instances.



But in a speech at the Web 2.0 conference earlier this week, Daring Fireball’s John Gruber makes a pretty good argument that Apple has actually done some great things for the open web, and has some very successful web integrations in its products. (Like all those iPhone apps you love.)

And, moreover, that Apple has different motives for using the web — ultimately, to sell more gadgets — than a rival like Google.

It’s long (around 10 minutes) but worth watching.

