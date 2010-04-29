Apple Doesn't Have To Worry About The HP Slate Anymore

Apple’s iPad team doesn’t have to worry about the HP Slate tablet for a while, if it ever did, anyway.



During a call with analysts to explain its purchase of Palm, HP was evasive about whether or not it will still release its Microsoft Windows-based Slate.

An analyst asked what HP would be doing with its iPad-rival. HP’s Todd Bradley responded, “We haven’t made roadmap announcements,” but that HP will explain its Slate plans in more detail when the Palm deal closes.

That’s at least a few months away: HP expects the deal to close during its fiscal third quarter, which ends at the end of July. And building Palm’s WebOS operating system into HP tablets could take much longer — perhaps even a year or more.

So if HP were to scrap its plans for a Windows tablet and wait for a WebOS tablet, that might not happen until next year.

Meanwhile, if HP was still all-in with its Windows-based Slate, we think Todd may have said, “we still plan on partnering with Microsoft on the Slate.”

Even if it does a Slate with Windows, there’s reason to believe it will be a one-off product as the company transitions to its new operating system. So neither neither HP nor Microsoft would heartily support that gadget in the future. And that doesn’t sound like anything that would cause Apple any damage.

