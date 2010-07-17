Apple Does The Right Thing

We learned two things from Apple’s “Antennagate” press conference today:



Steve Jobs really thinks he got screwed by all the negative press coverage, given how small the iPhone 4 antenna issue really is.

Apple is really bending over backwards for its customers, which is why so many people love the company in the first place.

We’ll let Steve deal with the negative press by himself. That’s what happens when you’re sitting on top of the world — when even something small happens that might look bad, people are going to jump all over it. Tough.

But Apple really did do its customers well today, offering an extended return period on iPhone 4s and free cases to any iPhone 4 buyer who requests one. (Side note: We have to eat crow today, because we specifically said that Apple wouldn’t give out free bumpers, and were clearly wrong.)

So Apple is exceeding our expectations here, and also doing the right thing by sourcing some of those free cases from other manufacturers, so as not to make their cases worthless.

Some people will probably still be sceptical that the iPhone 4 is as good as Apple says it is; even 10 press conferences won’t quiet the people who like to poke fun at Apple.

But Steve Jobs did the right thing apologizing to his customers and taking a small financial hit to make sure they remain happy.

Ultimately, we don’t think Antennagate will prove to be a significant hurdle for the company, besides the embarrassment.

