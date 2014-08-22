An Alleged Apple Document Claims Existence Of A 128GB IPhone 6

A pair of documents obtained by GeekBar and spotted by GforGames on Thursday (via Apple Insider’s Neil Hughes) suggest Apple may offer its next-generation iPhone in a 128GB storage capacity.

Apple has only sold its iPhones in three capacities: 16, 32, and 64 gigabytes. Apple sells iPad and iPod models with 128GB of storage, but no iPhones just yet.

According to the documents, Apple will sell one iPhone 6 model with an alleged 128GB of flash storage built by Toshiba, as well as 16GB and 64GB models built by Hynix, Nynix, and SanDisk. The document makes no mention of a 32GB iPhone 6.

Currently, that 32GB iPhone model is important for Apple’s pricing structure, which adds a $US100 value every time the storage capacity is doubled. So a 16GB iPhone 5S costs $US199 on a two-year contract, the 32GB model costs $US299, and the 64GB model starts at $US399.

If Apple removes the 32GB capacity but adds the 128GB model, it could upsell potential customers to buy the 64GB model, if not the 128GB model, which would ensure iPhone 6 owners can store tons of videos, apps, and music. However, it’s also possible these documents simply omitted the 32GB iPhone 6 for one reason or another, which would give Apple an expanded pricing structure and thus, a higher starting price for the 128GB iPhone 6 — possibly around $US499.

These documents follow a June report out of China that said Apple was considering a 128GB iPhone, but reserving that capacity as an exclusive option for the rumoured 5.5-inch iPhone 6 model. This would be another upselling strategy, to get customers to buy the bigger and more expensive iPhone just to enjoy more storage.

We ought to know for sure on Sept. 9, which is when Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone.

The company’s eighth-generation iPhone is expected to include a larger and higher-resolution display, a bigger battery

, next-generation 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, and a thinner, rounder form factor likely measuring 6mm deep. It will also ship with iOS 8 built-in.

