BUSTED AGAIN! Apple May Have Doctored Photos Of Samsung's Phones In This Dutch Legal Filing

It looks like Apple’s legal team doctored a photo of another Samsung gadget in a legal filing.



This filing in the Netherlands shows the original Samsung Galaxy S shrunk down to the same size as the iPhone 3GS.

In reality, the Galaxy S is a few millimeters taller and wider than the iPhone 3GS.

Here’s the photo, via Engadget:

Photo: Engadget

Earlier this week we showed you a similar photo where Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 was resized to look like it had the same screen ratio as the iPad.

