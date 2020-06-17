Apple's head of diversity is leaving a week after the company pledged $100 million to fight racial injustice

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith has left the company.

Her departure comes a week after the company pledged $US100 million to establish a new fund called the Apple Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Apple has lost its chief diversity officer one week after it promised to establish a $US100 million fund to fight racial injustice.

Bloomberg was the first to report that Apple’s head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith was leaving the company.

Smith has worked for Apple since 2017, and the company confirmed her departure in a statement to Bloomberg: “Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the Executive Team.” Deirdre O’Brien is Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people.

Apple told Bloomberg her departure was planned two months ago, but a source familiar with the matter said her last day was Tuesday.

Apple announced last week it was launching the Apple Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a $US100 million fund aimed at fighting racial injustice and promoting diversity both inside the company and out in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd.

According to the company’s most recent 2018 diversity report 9% of its US employees are Black, up from 7% in 2014. Only 6% of its US tech workers are Black, which is the same level the company was at in 2014.

