Apple Disses Netbooks, Again

Apple took another swing at netbook PCs yesterday during its iPod/iTunes event.

In case you missed the live coverage yesterday — or haven’t had a chance to check out the archived video yet — Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller flashed this funny picture during his speech. Yes, that’s a guy trying to stuff a Dell laptop into his pants pocket.

Schiller made the point while trying to position the iPod touch as a portable computer. “Not everybody’s computer fits in your pocket,” he cracked, “but ours really does.”

Apple has been criticised for not partaking in the fast-growing — but marginally profitable — netbook laptop industry. Next year, it will likely participate with a touchscreen tablet of some sort, But for now, it’s still acting like the iPhone and iPod touch are supposed to compete with netbooks.

Netbook bashing has become a regular feature on the company’s earnings calls, too. Here’s Apple COO Tim Cook in January, for instance:

“…Right now, from our point of view, the products in there are principally based on hardware that’s much less powerful than we think customers want, software technology that is not good, cramped keyboards, small displays. Et cetera. We don’t think that people are going to be pleased with those type of products. But we’ll see.”

