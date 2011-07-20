The 13-Inch White MacBook Is Officially Dead

Dead and gone.

Photo: Apple

With the release of its powerful new MacBook Airs, Apple has eliminated the 13-inch white MacBook as its entry-level laptop.There was a lot of speculation yesterday that Apple would make the move with the new Air launch.



While there’s no official announcement about the white MacBook’s demise, it no longer appears in Apple’s online store.

The cheapest MacBook Air starts at $999, just like the old MacBook did.

