Apple Just Disclosed China Revenues For The First Time Ever

Apple earnings are out, and investors are not loving the numbers.



However, lost in all of the noise is the fact that Apple just broke out its revenues in China for the first time ever in its latest release, according to CNBC.

Greater China – including Taiwan and Hong Kong – revenues were $6.83 billion, up from $5.43 billion in the previous quarter and $4.08 billion a year ago. That represents growth of 26 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

Check it out (click to enlarge):

Photo: Press Release

Click here for details on Apple’s latest earnings release >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.