Apple Devices Are More Popular Than Ever Among US Teens

Apple iPhones have extended their lead as the most popular smartphone among U.S. teens, although their interest in iPad tablets has waned somewhat, according to a new survey from Piper Jaffray.

Here are a few notable points from the latest edition of this survey, conducted twice a year:

55% of teens surveyed owned an iPhone of some variety.

65% of teens surveyed expect their next phone to be an iPhone.

Just 24% of teens want an Android for their next smartphone, while only 1% want a BlackBerry.

Most importantly, iPhone ownership among teens in the U.S. has skyrocketed since last year’s survey in late 2012, when only 40% surveyed claimed they owned an iPhone.

In the spring, we sounded a cautionary note regarding the uptick in purchase intentions centered on Apple devices. We worried that teen’s aspirational purchase intentions would not actually materialise into actual sales, since the purchase decision would be dictated primarily by the parent’s income and price sensitivity.

But it’s clear now that many of those purchase intentions did indeed result in teens buying iPhones.

It’s likely that the increased availability of low-price Apple iPhone models like the 4 and 4s has helped along Apple’s penetration into teen markets.

Income limitations and demographics notwithstanding, it’s clear that Apple is gaining sales from a bracket of consumers whose smartphone uptake keeps accelerating, while growth across the rest of the U.S. market slows.

Click here to download the charts and data in Excel

Click here to see a larger version of this chart

Teens have become slightly less Apple-centric in the tablet market.

38% of tablet-owning teens surveyed had an iPad or iPad Mini, compared to 32% at the same time last year.

But the proportion of teens who said they would buy an iPad as their next tablet dropped from 15% to 13% over the same time period. Those intending to purchase an Android tablet increased from 3% to 6% of teen respondents

For this survey, conducted twice yearly, Piper Jaffray surveyed over 8,600 teens with an average age of 16.2 years across all 50 U.S. states.

Click here to see a larger version of this chart

