FINALLY: Apple Developing Multi-Tasking Support For The iPhone

Apple is working on a solution to one of the iPhone’s biggest failings — lack of multi-tasking support for third party applications — AppleInsider reports.



The 4.0 version of iPhone software, probably due sometime this summer, will come with multi-tasking support, allowing users to run a few third-party applications at the same time, according to the report.

The benefit to users is that you’ll be able to do stuff like listen to streaming radio while you’re reading email, or use an app to do something like streaming your location back to a server, so you can map your bike ride. The downside is that this could reduce the iPhone’s already-short battery life, or hog your processor, making the app you’re trying to use run slower.

The benefit to Apple is that it will have yet another feature that its rivals have been using as a competitive marketing advantage, especially Google and Palm.

After all this time, will it finally happen? “My hunch is that they’re right,” plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber writes today.

While the details of how the interface will work remain slim, Gizmodo pictures it working similarly to Apple’s Exposé on the desktop.

Here’s what AppleInsider learned:

People with a proven track record in predicting Apple’s technological advances tell AppleInsider that the Cupertino-based company has developed a “full-on solution” to multitasking on the iPhone OS but offered no specifics on how the technology would optimise resource conservation and battery life — two of the most critical issues surrounding the matter, alongside security.

From a user-facing perspective, Apple plans to deliver a multi-tasking manager that leverages interface technology already bundled with its Mac OS X operating system, according to those same people. It was requested that specifics be withheld at this time, as the iPhone Software 4.0 remains under development and reportedly has a quite ‘way to go’ before it’s ready for prime time. Continue →

See Also: 15 Features Apple Must Build Into iPhone OS 4 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.