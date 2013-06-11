Apple's Huge Developer Conference Explained In One Photo

Dan Ackerman just tweeted the following photo from Apple’s big developer conference, along with the following caption:
WWDC explained in one photo.
Hunter Walk from Google quickly jumped in and said that the photo explains all of tech.
Either way, a welcome reversal for women who have had to suffer through longer restroom lines since the dawn of public bathrooms…
