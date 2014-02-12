Apple Designer Quits, Blogs About It, Makes Apple Sound Like An Awful Place To Work

A mobile designer who was working at Apple has quit in a loud, spectacular fashion.

On blogging platform Medium, Jordan Price tells his story about walking away from Apple.

He makes Apple sound like a pretty crummy place to work.

He says Apple has “rigid hours” which meant that he never got to see his daughter. He lives in San Francisco, and he had a long commute out to Cupertino. Because work time was inflexible, he couldn’t arrange time to see his girl.

That was expected, though. What he didn’t expect was to have to deal with big corporate bureaucracy.

“On boarding was super bumpy, and they had so many passwords, accounts, and logins that it took nearly a month just for me to get on the server,” says Price. “There were meetings all the time which were disruptive to everyone’s productivity, but they seemed to be a necessary evil in a company that’s so large with such high-quality products.”

Worse than the meetings, was Price’s boss:

Then my immediate boss, who had a habit of making personal insults shrouded as jokes to anyone below him, started making direct and indirect insults to me. He started reminding me that my contract wouldn’t be renewed if I did or didn’t do certain things. He would hover over my back (literally) like a boss out of Dilbert and press me to finish some mundane design task that he felt urgently needed to be examined. He was democratic about his patronizing and rude comments, but it didn’t make me feel any better when he directed them towards my team members. I felt more like I was a teenager working at a crappy retail job than a professional working at one of the greatest tech companies in the world.

Price tried to tough it out, but eventually he cracked. He left Apple, and now he says he’s looking for a new job.

He was really excited about working at Apple. He made it sound like a dream job. People were really excited for him: “My parents and family were super excited when I told them the news. I had posted the news to Facebook, and I had never gotten so many likes and congratulations on anything before. I got more likes when I announced that I got a job at Apple than when my daughter was born.”

Ultimately, though, he couldn’t handle his boss, or the environment, so he walked.

We’ve emailed him to see if Apple has responded since he posted to Medium.

