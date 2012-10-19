Steve Jobs's favourite Piece Of Software Is Now A Cult Hit With Designers

Keynote in action

Apple’s Keynote, an alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint, was originally built for one customer: Steve Jobs, who refused to use the clunky, ugly presentation software that’s standard in most boardrooms.Keynote hasn’t taken the business world by storm. But it has found a following among an unexpected group, former Apple employee and founder of digital publishing platform MAZ, Paul Canetti, told us.



Designers will usually lay out app interfaces using specialised software like Adobe InDesign or Photoshop.

But that there’s an emerging school of designers who have come to prefer Keynote for the purpose.

The movement has gotten so much momentum, Canetti explained, that Apple’s designers used Keynote to design the latest version of Keynote.

Recursion!

