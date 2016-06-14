The best iPhone apps in the world, according to Apple

To wrap up the first day of its developers’ conference, Apple just revealed the winners of its annual prestigious Design Awards.
Here are this year’s winners:
Framio, a video collaboration tool
For video pros collaborating on projects, this ADA winner’s a lifesaver. @Frame_io #WWDC16 https://t.co/lLZJCcJQ9bhttps://t.co/UUiexdPkjs
Price: Free
Chameleon Run, a challenging auto-runner game
Chameleons. Famous for blending in.
Chameleon Run stands out.@NoodlecakeGames #WWDC16https://t.co/OyVOuoHIBshttps://t.co/FBnEyVsR4p
Price: $1.99
Auxy, an app that lets aspiring musicians create and share their own beats
With Auxy, anyone can make great ????.
That’s a feat worthy of an ADA.
???? #WWDC16 https://t.co/PQF5X8OczLhttps://t.co/40nf2sPagP
Price: Free
Streaks, a to-do list app that helps you set and achieve your goals
ADA winner @TheStreaksApp builds good habits. ????
Eager to see what its devs do next! #WWDC16 https://t.co/i61rrNERQWhttps://t.co/jONADQukiV
Price: $3.99
Lara Croft Go, a puzzle game starring the beloved “Tomb Raider” heroine
She avoids traps.
She outwits enemies.
She’s an ADA winner!@SquareEnixMtl #WWDC16https://t.co/ME8NyfTeuJhttps://t.co/iCc14C9lkC
Price: $4.99
Complete Anatomy, an interactive way to explore the human body through detailed 3D models, for medical students or the simply curious alike
Dissected @3D4Medical‘s awesome app.
Found extraordinary 3D models.
Learned tons. #WWDC16https://t.co/RfJyqMHaRkhttps://t.co/sIYMdMpGCf
Price: Free
Inks, like pinball but with a gorgeous, artsy new look
INKS. has fun, colour, and now an ADA.
Congrats, @State_of_Play! ???? #WWDC16https://t.co/ofBk9ymn9khttps://t.co/3yU9oFtJZY
Price: $1.99
Zova, a personal fitness app that suggests quick, simple workout routines to fit your busy schedule
You always motivate us to work out, @zovafit. ????????
Congratulations on your ADA! #WWDC16https://t.co/eXUsMJUVK3https://t.co/cEdxNxIjzp
Price: Free (premium version for $7.99)
Ulysses, a word processing tool that deems itself the “ultimate app for anyone who writes”
We’re delighted that @ulyssesapp scored an ADA.
As a writing tool, it’s epic. #WWDC16https://t.co/Gp4z5YGRkWhttps://t.co/OeGbIHsdwK
Price: $24.99
Djay Pro, a toolkit for professional, performing DJs
An ADA for djay Pro — nice work, @Algoriddim!
It’s serious mixing for serious DJs. #WWDC16https://t.co/cR5aPAzfmMhttps://t.co/FszbcKiyBO
Price: $19.99
