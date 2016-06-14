The best iPhone apps in the world, according to Apple

Jillian D'Onfro

To wrap up the first day of its developers’ conference, Apple just revealed the winners of its annual prestigious Design Awards. 

Here are this year’s winners:

Framio, a video collaboration tool 

Price: Free 

Chameleon Run, a challenging auto-runner game

Price: $1.99 

Chameleon RunApple

Auxy, an app that lets aspiring musicians create and share their own beats 

Price: Free

Streaks, a to-do list app that helps you set and achieve your goals 

Price: $3.99 

Lara Croft Go, a puzzle game starring the beloved “Tomb Raider” heroine

Price: $4.99 

Lara CroftApple

Complete Anatomy, an interactive way to explore the human body through detailed 3D models, for medical students or the simply curious alike 

Price: Free

Inks, like pinball but with a gorgeous, artsy new look

Price: $1.99 

InksApple

Zova, a personal fitness app that suggests quick, simple workout routines to fit your busy schedule

Price: Free (premium version for $7.99)

Ulysses, a word processing tool that deems itself the “ultimate app for anyone who writes” 

We’re delighted that @ulyssesapp scored an ADA.

As a writing tool, it’s epic. #WWDC16https://t.co/Gp4z5YGRkWhttps://t.co/OeGbIHsdwK
— App Store (@AppStore) June 14, 2016

Price: $24.99 

Djay Pro, a toolkit for professional, performing DJs 

Price: $19.99

