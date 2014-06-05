Check Out The Winners Of The Prestigious 'Apple Design Award'

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced latest the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards. The award recognises innovative Mac and iOS apps that raise the bar in “creative, powerful, and compelling ways.”

Past winners have included Paper by FiftyThree, Evernote, Cut the Rope, and Infinity Blade. App developers compete for the increased exposure and a glowing Apple logo trophy, as well as a comprehensive Apple goodie bag.

This year’s winners range from an experimental literary puzzle game all the way to editing software that lets you create living photographs.

