Apple Says The Steve Jobs Ninja Stars Story Is "Pure Fiction"

Despite reports to the contrary, Apple says Steve Jobs did not vow to never return to Japan, after airport officials prevented him from bringing his ninja throwing stars on his private plane.



Apple’s statement on the matter, via All Things D, “Steve did visit Japan this summer for a vacation in Kyoto, but the incidents described at the airport are pure fiction. Steve had a great time and hopes to visit Japan again soon.”

If you missed the original story, Jobs was reportedly busted for trying to sneak ninja throwing stars onto his plane in Japan. After officials said he couldn’t bring the stars on his plane, he said he would never come back to Japan.

Bloomberg spread the news first after picking up on a report from SPA! Magazine.

Oh well. It was a fun story while it lasted.

