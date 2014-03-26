This Video Of Apple Demolishing Its Old Buildings To Start Construction Of Its New Headquarters Is Oddly Mesmerising

Jay Yarow
Crane GifYouTube

Even when Apple is making videos for internal use, it makes some pretty good stuff.

This video shows demolition of Apple buildings on the HP campus it’s taking over to build its new headquarters. According to 9to5Mac, this is a legitimate internal video.

It came from a Twitter account called “AAPL_Internal.” Make sure you watch it with the sound on.

