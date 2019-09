New software for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone is on the way.



Select media has been invited to a preview of version 3.0 of the iPhone software, next Tuesday at 1pm EST. We’ll be covering the details as it happens.

What might we see? A few items on our wishlist:

Copy / paste support

Email search

Google (GOOG) Latitude

Background notifications

