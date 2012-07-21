Apple Deliberately Killed The Frenzy Over The New iPad In China

Photo: Roy Zipstein

Apple’s latest iPad finally went on sale in China on Friday after being delayed for months due to a trademark dispute. Yet, for all the hype around the launch, several publications are reporting that there weren’t long lines at Apple stores in the country.Much of the reason for this, according to Topeka Capital analyst Brian White, is that Apple deliberately took steps to quash the frenzy around the iPad in order to avoid a repeat of the riots that took place with the iPhone 4s launch.



White wrote in a research note Friday that Apple likely prevented customers in China from buying the iPad directly from an Apple Store without having ordered it online first. In this way, Apple was able to better regulate sales of hte device. Likewise, White says that Apple restricted the number of iPads customers could order online to five per person (presumably to prevent scalping.)

Here’s the full explanation from White’s research note:

During our checks last night, we were directed to the Apple Store website to place purchase orders for the new iPad, rather than buy at the store. As such, we are under the impression that the new iPad is only available for online purchases that includes pick up at the Apple store or authorised resellers, rather than a direct purchase at these locations. During our trips to Asia, we noticed that the Apple Store in Hong Kong began this practice last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.