Apple launched and then silently deleted a recruitment scheme called 'The Orchard'

Apple quietly deleted a page on its website that was designed to find marketing employees for the company, Mac Rumours reports.

The Orchard appeared on Apple’s website on October 5 and seemed like a scheme designed to bring in entry-level marketing graduates to work for Apple.

Here’s what the page said:

“The moment is now. Throw everything you know out the window. All in. Head first. Join the Orchard. If you’re lucky enough to make the cut, expect to surround yourself with like-minded souls who are as terrified and excited as you are. Be part of a hand-picked team with a plethora of talent. Kick arse together. Panic together. Grow together. Work alongside the brains of all the iconic work you love from Apple. Watch and learn. Trust your gut. Challenge our ways. Have an impact on everything you touch. Be prepared to stumble and fumble and embarrass yourself. It will be messy, and it won’t be pretty at times, but if you stick together as a team, you’ll build a special bond and something truly great will come out of it all. Take it from us. It’s the only way. Does this whole proposal sound crazy to you? Good. We like crazy.”

But after people found the page, complaints started coming in. Apple blogger John Gruber points out that the page was one giant image, and it looked strange if viewed on a large screen. People on Twitter called the job description “creepy,” “scary,” “sad,” and “ugly.”

Basically the job ad looked unfinished, and people started to mock Apple for it. So the company silently deleted the page on October 6. Mac Rumours says the job listings advertised as part of The Orchard are still available, but the page itself now redirects to the Apple homepage.

