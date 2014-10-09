Apple Delays Plan To Make A Giant IPad So It Can Pump Out More IPhones

Here’s the latest sign that Apple’s iPhone 6 is a juggernaut.

Apple is delaying plans to make a bigger iPad, Lorraine Luk and Daisuke Wakabayashi at The Wall Street Journal report.

The reason the big iPad is being delayed? So Apple can focus on making more iPhones.

Luk and Wakabayashi say Apple had been planning to start manufacturing a 12.9-inch iPad in December. The current iPad Mini is 7.9-inches, and the iPad Air is 9.7-inches, so this is a significantly larger device.

The bigger iPad won’t be made until early 2015.

Here’s what a source in the supply chain said:

The top priority for the supply chain is to meet the overwhelming demand for the larger screen iPhones. The output of the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus remains unsatisfactory. It would be challenging for display makers to split resources and spend a few months to ramp up production for a new larger screen iPad now.

Apple’s bigger iPad is something of a mystery.

We’re not really sure why Apple is going to make a bigger iPad. The bigger iPhones made sense. People wanted bigger screens. For an iPad, a bigger screen just makes it harder to use.

There’s gossip that Apple could go a Microsoft Surface route, and produce a tablet that doubles as a traditional desktop computer. But that would be a surprise because Apple has been loudly critical of the Surface. And, the Surface hasn’t sold particularly well.

It’s possible the big iPad is a device aimed at corporations, but Apple doesn’t really target the enterprise, so that too would be surprising.

