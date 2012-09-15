Apple Wins In Germany And Google Could Be Forced To Recall Motorola Phones

Apple’s Tim Cook

Munich Judge Peter Guntz said Motorola had infringed Apple’s “overscroll bounce” technology, which enables users to move documents over the screen of their device and let them bounce back to the centre after releasing their fingers.Assuming appeals by Motorola, recently acquired by Google, are rejected and Apple chooses to enforce the court’s order, devices such as the Droid Razr could be recalled.



The victory for Apple comes soon after its crushing defeat of Samsung in a patent battle in California. The iPhone maker is pursuing Android manufacturers all over the world, accusing them of copying its designs and technology.

They have launched counter-lawsuits, however, and in February Motorola forced Apple to restrict iPhone “push” email services in Germany following a court victory of its own.

Apple and Google did not immediately reply to requests for a comment on the latest ruling.

Google bought loss-making Motorola Mobility for $12.5bn last year, in its largest acquisition ever, aiming to use the company’s patents to fend off legal attacks on its Android mobile platform and expand beyond its software business.

Other technology companies have also invested billions of dollars in buying up patent portfolios that they can use against rivals and have also ploughed money into litigation in the United States and Europe.

Last month’s victory over Samsung was the heaviest blow so far landed in Apple’s global legal fight against Android. A Californian jury found the Korean company had copied critical features of the iPhone and iPad and awarded Apple $1.05bn in damages.

