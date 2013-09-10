Apple Decorates Its Campus With Colourful Dots For The IPhone Event

Jay Yarow

Apple is holding its new iPhone event on its campus in Cupertino, California.

In advance of the event (which is at 10 AM Pacific time) it decorated the building hosting the event with colourful dots. The decorations looks just like Apple’s invite to the event.

Here, via Jon Erlichman is what it looks like:

As an aside… Apple has gone with this theme in the past. Here’s a comparison of the iPad 2 event decorations with this year’s iPhone event invite.

IphoneipadinviteBI

