Apple Decided To Chuck Top-Grossing Pot-Dealing App 'Weed Firm'

After making it to the top of the charts in iTunes, “Weed Firm” has been kicked out of the App Store by Apple, CNET reports.

“Weed Firm” was a free game that let users follow a marijuana dealer as he grows cannabis. It was inspired by the hot TV show “Breaking Bad” and quickly grew in popularity, even reaching Apple’s own list for top-grossing apps. According to Think Gaming, “Weed Firm” was grossing around $US83,832 a day in revenue from in-app purchases like “alien pot,” “watering can,” and “booster.”

It was a bit surprising the app’s fame lasted as long as it did given the controversial nature of it. But as of today, the app no longer exists in either Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

“Weed Firm’s” makers, Manitoba Games, explained on their website that the removal “was entirely Apple’s decision” and not theirs.

“We guess the problem was that the game was just too good and got to number one in All Categories, since there are certainly a great number of weed based apps still available, as well as games promoting other so-called ‘illegal activities’ such as shooting people, crashing cars and throwing birds at buildings,” Manitoba explains. “One thing we can promise you is that we will be back!”

Manitoba says it will try to censor the game more to accommodate Apple and other platforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.