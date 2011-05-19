Apple Adding Even More Datacenter Space... Does It Finally Get The Cloud?

Apple is adding even more datacenter capacity, beyond its massive new centre in North Carolina.



Is this a sign that Apple is finally going to get REALLY serious about offering a bunch of new cloud services for its devices?

Data centre Knowledge reports that Apple has claimed a bunch of new space at a datacenter in Silicon Valley, adding to its existing plans.

Expect even more over time. Apple isn’t stupid, and knows that figuring out smart cloud services could be crucial for the future of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, plus any new devices.

We look forward to hearing some of the first new services — potentially including voice commands — during Apple’s WWDC keynote next month.

