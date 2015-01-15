The Most Accurate Apple Analyst In The World Says There's A Big Change Coming To The Mac

Apple might make a big internal change to its future Mac products, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo.

In his most recent note, which Apple Insider obtained, he says future Mac computers may run on Apple’s own in-house series of A processors rather than Intel’s chips.

The A-series processors currently power Apple’s line of iPads and iPhones. But, in about one or two years, Kuo believes these chips will be powerful enough to drive Apple’s desktop and laptop lineup, too.

Removing Intel from Apple’s products could help the company maintain complete control over when it launches its products, Kuo’s note said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple may make the switch from desktop processors like Intel’s to mobile-focused processors like its A-series chips. Back in May, French Apple news blog MacBidouille reported that Apple would makes this change for its Mac lineup.

Now, however, that idea seems much more credible coming from Kuo. The KGI Securities analyst correctly predicted when Apple would unveil its iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch in 2014. His predictions were slightly off when it came to the MacBook, but in general he’s usually very accurate.

So what does this mean for those interested in buying a new Macbook or iMac? It’s unclear exactly what performance changes we can expect.

But it does mean that Apple is probably planning to seriously improve its mobile processors, which means we may be see iPhones and iPads that are more powerful in the future.

