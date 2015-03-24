Apple might cut Apple Watch shipments in half because it's having trouble producing the watch's screen

Apple has reportedly cut its shipment targets in half — from between 2.5 to 3 million units to between 1.25 and 1.5 million units, according to Taiwanese publication UDN Mobile.

The outlet claims to have spoken with sources in Apple’s supply chain, saying the cutbacks have to do with an issue regarding the production of the AMOLED display panels Apple will apparently use for the watch’s screen.

Apple doesn’t disclose the precise type of screen technology it uses for the Apple Watch on its website. But, if UDN Mobile’s report is accurate, this would mark the first time Apple has used AMOLED for a product; Apple typically uses liquid crystal display (LCD) screens for its iPhones.

AMOLED and LCD screens displays colours differently, according to an analysis on display technology published by Digital Trends. While LCD screens show extremely realistic colours, AMOLED displays offer a wider contrast ratio.

It’s unclear if UDN Mobile’s report is correct, but even if it is accurate, supply chain activities aren’t always a clear indicator of Apple’s plans for future products. Taiwanese publications like DigiTimes frequently publish reports like these that don’t always reflect factual information about Apple’s products.

The Apple Watch will launch on April 24, with preorders starting on April 10.

