Apple Cuts Some MacBook Prices, Upgrades Line

Dan Frommer
macbook pro 13

At WWDC, Apple (AAPL) refreshed its laptop line, slicing some prices and adding features. The new models are available today.

The 13-inch aluminium MacBook is now starting at $1199, and will be called a MacBook Pro. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are now going to have the longer-lasting, sealed-inside battery that Apple unveiled in January for the 17-inch MacBook Pro. And the MacBook Air is now $1499, down from $1,599. (Much more here from Apple.)

Price cuts of $100 probably won’t drive a huge uptick in Mac sales, but combined with the new features, this should modestly help Apple’s Mac sales for its June quarter.

All WWDC news here.

