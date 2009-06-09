Apple Cuts Some MacBook Prices, Upgrades Line

At WWDC, Apple (AAPL) refreshed its laptop line, slicing some prices and adding features. The new models are available today.

The 13-inch aluminium MacBook is now starting at $1199, and will be called a MacBook Pro. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are now going to have the longer-lasting, sealed-inside battery that Apple unveiled in January for the 17-inch MacBook Pro. And the MacBook Air is now $1499, down from $1,599. (Much more here from Apple.)

Price cuts of $100 probably won’t drive a huge uptick in Mac sales, but combined with the new features, this should modestly help Apple’s Mac sales for its June quarter.

