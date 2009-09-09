Apple Cuts iPod Prices Ahead Of iPod Event

Apple dropped prices of many iPods ahead of its iPod-iTunes event today.



For instance, a 32 GB iPod touch now costs $279 on the Apple store, down 30% from $399 yesterday. An 8 GB iPod touch now costs $129, down from $149 yesterday.

What do the price cuts mean? One possibility is that Apple will add pricier, higher-capacity models by the end of the day — particularly a 64 GB iPod touch.

Or it’s possible that the price cuts could support another rumour — that the camera-enabled iPods expected today are delayed. So in the meantime, Apple could be trying to clear out the last remaining previous-generation iPods at lower prices.

We’ll know more in a few hours.

