Apple Cuts iPad Mini Orders For Q2, Says DigiTimes

Apple cut its iPad Mini orders for the second quarter of this year, Julian Ho and Alex Wolfgram at DigiTimes report, citing “multiple sources” who supply components for the iPad Mini.



They report Apple is looking for 10-12 million iPad Minis for the quarter, but don’t say what Apple’s original forecast was.

There seems to be something lost in translation. Their report says, “The decrease may be as high as 20% on month during April, the sources noted, and may continue to slightly decrease throughout the quarter to bring total shipments of the iPad mini to as low as 10 million units during the quarter.”

DigiTimes is a Taiwanese publication with strong sourcing in the Asian supply chain for big consumer electronic companies. It has a mixed track record, but it was one of the first to report Apple was cutting iPhone 5 orders, which mainstream publications and analysts later confirmed.

They also say Apple is probably clearing out inventory of the current iPad Mini to make room for a new iPad Mini which would be out in the third quarter. Though, they say competition from Android is also a concern.

With all that said, what to make of this report? Probably not much. Apple’s iPad Mini is still selling well, and Apple actually bumped its orders for the Mini earlier in the year.

If anything, we think Apple is just going to draw down production in anticipation of a new model coming later this year.

