Apple Cuts iAd Minimum Buy In Half To $500,000

Apple is cutting the minimum buy for its iAd mobile ads in half, to $500,000, All Things D reports, citing WPP Digital.



This is the right move. Apple badly needs more advertisers to buy iAds, and this lower barrier to entry should help. Half a million dollars itself isn’t a figure to sneeze at, but it should help Apple keep a relatively premium advertiser base.

Apple’s move into advertising has been rather slow and deliberate, perhaps on purpose, so as not to develop any bad habits. In late December, it rolled out its “iAd Producer” app so people outside of Apple can make iAds.

The question with iAds is still whether Apple can deliver enough revenue to publishers to stand out from competitors like Google, Millennial Media, etc. Mobile ad tech companies like Medialets and Crisp have already developed rich media technology so other ads can look like iAds. But if Apple’s network can perform the best for publishers and advertisers, then it has a chance to be very big.

