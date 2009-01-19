Apple Cut To SELL On Weak Management Team (AAPL)

A Wall Street analyst has said what a lot of folks have been thinking, which is that Apple (AAPL) is a far weaker company without Steve. Mike Abramsky of RBC cut the stock to SELL with a $70 target–a stark contrast to the near-$200 hallucinations that most of the Street is still maintaining.



Apple needs to address this concern now, without waiting to see if Steve will be able to return. This doesn’t mean giving up on Steve. It just means acknowledging the reality that most people view Apple’s current team as deficient without him.

If the team is actually strong, Apple needs to help people understand that, by making the leaders more visible and tapping a clear heir apparent. And if the team is actually weak, as many people fear, Apple needs to address that, too–immediately.

