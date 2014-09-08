How Apple Makes Its Geniuses Seem So Happy And Helpful All The Time

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Apple stores are typically regarded as providing one of the more pleasant experiences you can find in the retail shopping world. This doesn't happen by accident. Apple has meticulously planned every little detail of their stores from the physical design, to the customer service the "specialists" provide, which will ultimately make you spend money on their precious products. We spoke with Carmine Gallo, an expert on Apple's employee training to learn more about the secrets behind the brand's unique customer service. You can look further into Apple's ways by reading his book: "The Apple Experience". Produced by Justin Gmoser. Narrated by Matt Johnston. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

