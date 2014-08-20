Apple Won A Patent For A Curved Touch Display That Could Be On A Future IWatch

Apple was just granted a number of patents relating to a curved touch display that could be incorporated into future iterations of the iWatch, according to Patently Apple.

As electronics patents go, this one is fairly straightforward. Apple’s filing outlines a series of curved layers that, when assembled, make up the curved touch display.

Here’s what it looks like:

This illustration is only curved on two axes, though. Patently Apple notes that the surface could be curved in more than two ways, theoretically.

That gives Apple a lot of options to incorporate this technology on future devices like the iWatch, which the company is expected to release either this fall or early next year.

Of course, we have no idea whether Apple will use this tech on a future device. This patent was filed in 2010, so it probably won’t be used on the first iteration of the iWatch, if at all.

But in some far off laboratory it could be part of a prototype.

