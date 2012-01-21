INSIDE APPLE: The "Cult Of Secrecy" Is So Pervasive They Paint Over Windows And Change Locks On Doors

Fortune senior writer Adam Lashinsky has spent the last year digging into the “cult of secrecy” that envelopes the most valuable tech company in the world.



This secrecy, Lashinsky says, comes straight from the top. It also so thoroughly pervades the company’s culture that even employees don’t know what Apple’s up to.

At Apple, Lashinsky says, everyone’s on a “need to know” basis. And the rumour is that the company even plants plain-clothed spies at the bar across the street to bust any employees that toss back a few and get to chatting about some of the exciting things they’re working on.

