Apple Crushed Microsoft In This Analysis Of Black Friday Shopping

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Every year during Black Friday, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster’s team goes to the Mall of America, and compares shopping at the Apple Store versus the Microsoft Store.Fortune’s Philip Elmer-Dewitt got his hands on the report, and relayed three major findings:



“There was 47% less foot traffic at the Microsoft outlet than the Apple store.”

“Shoppers bought 17.2 items per hour at the Apple Store and only 3.5 items per hour at the Microsoft Store. All but two of the Microsoft purchases were X-Box games.”

“Shoppers at the Apple Store bought an average of 11 iPads per hour. Despite heavy TV, print and billboard advertising for the new Microsoft Surface, not one was sold sold during the two hours team Piper Jaffray spent monitoring that store.”

