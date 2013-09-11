APPLE FALLS AFTER ANNOUNCING CHEAP IPHONE THAT IS TOO EXPENSIVE

Apple’s stock is down 2.87% after it announced the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

There seems to be two problems: First, the iPhone 5C, Apple’s low-cost iPhone is actually going to cost $US549 off contract. Investors were expecting $US500 or less. Second, Apple made no mention of China Mobile, the big Chinese carrier that is supposed to give iPhone sales a boost.

Coming into the event, Apple’s stock was off 1.32%. During the event it fought back, and was only down ~.32%. As soon as the event ended, the stock dropped.

The stock has bounced back after Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster said it’s 99% certain Apple announces a deal with China Mobile tomorrow.

