Apple could be planning big changes to the MacBook Air in 2016

Apple A woman uses Apple’s MacBook, a 12-inch laptop designed for casual use.

Apple could be planning on updating its MacBook Air line of laptops at WWDC 2016, according to a report from the Economic Daily News (via AppleInsider).

Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) happens every year and is traditionally the platform the company uses to introduce new software and hardware.

The MacBook Air, which comes in an 11- and 13-inch configuration, has not received a Retina display or new design since 2012. In that time, Apple has introduced a Retina MacBook Pro and a new 12-inch MacBook.

The report, which comes from supply chain sources, claims that Apple is looking at making several changes:

An updated MacBook Air design, in-line with the MacBook Pro, which would include a 15-inch display.

Killing off the 11-inch MacBook Air, which sits between the iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook.

More powerful internal components, such as Intel’s Skylake processor, that could power a Retina display.

Apple currently sells a 11-, 12-, 13- and 15-inch laptop (not including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro). The changes would mean that would double up on the high-end MacBook range, introducing another 15-inch model and purging the 11-inch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently questioned why anyone would buy a PC unless they need it for work, meaning that these changes — which take the focus away from casual use — would make sense. The introduction of the iPad Pro, which is intended for more casual work use, would also support the decision to retire the 11-inch MacBook Air.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.