Apple could be looking to change the iPhone's screen technology

Apple could be looking to shift its iPhone display technology from LCD to OLED by 2018, according to The Nikkei Asian Review (via 9to5Mac).

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology, which is used in many high-end Android phones, is superior to LCD (Liquid-crystal Display) technology as each pixel has its own light rather than being illuminated by a back light. This creates deeper blacks (as each pixel can be switched off, creating a true black) and saves power.

Apple has used LCD displays since the very first iPhone, even as other manufactures, such as Samsung and Motorola, have moved towards OLED and AMOLED displays.

Nikkei reports that Apple has notified its component suppliers that it wants OLED technology in 2018. The time frame — over two years — is due to the scale of iPhone production. Apple shipped 74 million iPhones during Q1 2015. Foxxconn, Apple’s largest manufacture, recently invested $4 billion (£2.6 billion) in a new LCD display plant which could be used to produce the new iPhone screen.

